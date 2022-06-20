HANNIBAL — Many churches are rallying to sustain Hannibal-LaGrange University through generous gifts.
These churches recognize the impact HLGU has made in the region and want to help its mission of Christian higher education continue for future generations.
“Our members, many of whom have close connections to the school, recognize its incredible value to our community and our church," said Mark Albee, pastor at Edgewood Baptist Church outside Bowling Green. "We want to provide for HLGU to keep its mission alive for a new generation of students.”
Gifts from 44 Missouri churches, three Illinois churches, a Kansas church, two Missouri Baptist associations and one Illinois Baptist association have been received. The gifts range from a few hundred dollars to $100,000.
Churches and associations giving include:
Adiel Baptist Church, Frankford; Alexandria Baptist Church, Alexandria; Barry First Baptist Church, Barry, Ill.; Calvary Baptist Church, Hannibal; Chariton Ridge Baptist Church, Macon; Curryville Baptist Church, Curryville; Cyrene Baptist Church, Bowling Green; Dry Fork Baptist Church, New Bloomfield; Edgewood Baptist Church, Bowling Green; Ewing First Baptist Church, Ewing; Farber Baptist Church, Farber; Fifth Street Baptist Church, Hannibal; Fishhook United Brethren Church, Baylis, Ill.; Hardin First Baptist Church, Hardin; Hopewell Baptist Church, Wellsville; Immanuel Baptist Church, Hannibal; Immanuel Baptist Church, Bowling Green; Kahoka First Baptist Church, Kahoka; Kearney First Baptist Church, Kearney; Knox City Baptist Church, Knox City; LaBelle First Baptist Church, LaBelle; LaGrange First Baptist Church, LaGrange; Littleby Baptist Church, Ladonnia; Louisiana First Baptist Church, Louisiana; Lynwood Baptist Church, Cape Girardeau; Meadville First Baptist Church, Meadville; Monroe City First Baptist Church, Monroe City; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Clarksburg; Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Macon; New Hartford Baptist Church, New Hartford; New Hope Baptist Church, Elsberry; New Hope Baptist Church, Litchfield, Ill.; Noix Creek Baptist Church, Louisiana; O’Fallon First Baptist Church, O’Fallon; Olney Baptist Church, Silex; Patterson Baptist Church, Patterson; Perry Baptist Church, Perry; Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Aurora; Providence Baptist Church, Williamstown; Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Hillsboro; Second Baptist Church, Bowling Green; Six Mile Baptist Church, Sibley; South Side Baptist Church, Hannibal; Star Hope Baptist Church, Elsberry; St. Charles First Baptist Church, Saint Charles; Temple Baptist Church, Sullivan; Waypoint Church, St. Charles; West Haven Baptist Church, Tonganoxie, Kan.; Macoupin Baptist Association, Ill.; Mt. Salem / Wyaconda Southern Baptist Association, Missouri; and Twin Rivers Baptist Association, Missouri.
HLGU leadership expressed gratitude for this support and vote of confidence in the future of Hannibal-LaGrange University.
“Hannibal-LaGrange University exists for the churches,” said HLGU executive vice president Dr. Robert Matz. “We are humbled and overwhelmed by the outflowing of gifts from the churches of our region in supporting our mission. Because of them, Hannibal-LaGrange is positioned with strength for the future.”
HLGU recently announced that the university is open and welcoming students for the 2022-23 academic year. Sustaining support of more than $1.5 million from many donors, including these churches, has been received from March through early June.
