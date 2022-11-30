Christmas displays light up Hannibal riverfront

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation has changed the location of many Christmas light displays this year.
The displays previously located at Central Park are now installed at Nipper Park on Glascock’s Landing.
“We were requested to display lights at the newly renovated riverfront and we think the decorations will boost the holiday spirit as spectators can drive or walk by to see them,” said Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor for Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Many of the displays were donated by Mike and Donna Coons in 2017. In addition to the displays at the riverfront, Hannibal Parks & Recreation officials installed the riverboat at Cardiff Hill Overlook, along with about 80 wreaths in downtown Hannibal and several snowmen on Main Street.
