HANNIBAL — In its first year, the Christmas Blessings program at Douglass Community Services provided assistance for needed items to 104 individuals in 39 families.
Assistance provided by local donors include household and clothing items, as well as transportation and utility assistance. Highlights included providing reliable transportation for a family, donating 11 beds and three household appliances and assisting a family with medical travel.
“The Christmas Blessings Program recognized that many families have needs beyond toys,” said Stacey Nicholas, director of Community Outreach Initiatives. “All children in the program received toys through Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri. Christmas Blessings gave items that provided for family stabilization.”
The program was supported by 51 donors.
“This year has been incredibly challenging for families, but with the outpouring of financial support from our donors, they were able to help make holiday wishes come true” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass Community Services.
Douglass Community Services plans to continue with the program in the Christmas 2021 season.