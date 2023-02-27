HANNIBAL — This year's Chocolate Extravaganza will bring together a sweet array of chocolate indulgences and other decadent gifts, with many downtown businesses welcoming guests to the festivities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 and from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12.

Last year's Chocolate Extravaganza was a record-breaking event. Once again, visitors can purchase a special Passport which includes five golden tickets redeemable for exclusive gifts from downtown merchants. The $25 Chocolate Extravaganza Passport also includes exclusive coupons and discounts.

