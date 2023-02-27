HANNIBAL — This year's Chocolate Extravaganza will bring together a sweet array of chocolate indulgences and other decadent gifts, with many downtown businesses welcoming guests to the festivities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 and from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
Last year's Chocolate Extravaganza was a record-breaking event. Once again, visitors can purchase a special Passport which includes five golden tickets redeemable for exclusive gifts from downtown merchants. The $25 Chocolate Extravaganza Passport also includes exclusive coupons and discounts.
The headquarters for the festival is the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main St. During the weekend, visitors can explore downtown Hannibal for opportunities to trade golden tickets for unique items.
The Passport includes chocolate-decadent-themed gifts of all types, along with a dizzying array of chocolate treats. All participating businesses will accept Passport tickets on Saturday and select businesses will accept them on Friday and Sunday.
Meagan Garey, office and gift shop manager at the Mark Twain Museum, said there would be a variety of events throughout the weekend in addition to gifts and experiences included on the Passport.
"We're very excited for this year. We have a lot of new businesses participating," she said. "We've got a really good roster of items. I think it's going to be a really fun event."
Java Jive is one of several downtown businesses offering special experiences and treats during the festival. Katy Welch, owner of Java Jive and president of the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, shared her excitement about the event.
"Java Jive is gearing up for the Chocolate Extravaganza this year! Our bakers are already preparing for a very busy week. They will be baking dozens of cheesecakes and chocolate layer cakes as well as a wide variety of chocolate dessert bars for people to choose from," she said, noting Java Jive will be introducing ice cream flights to its menu, featuring a trio of chocolate flavored ice creams all served on mini sugar cones. "We also will have pianist Ned Behrensmeyer performing Saturday afternoon. We are looking forward to the first big event of the year in downtown Hannibal!"
The beloved tradition has become a yearly destination for local residents and visitors from other communities. Festival participants can enjoy the opportunity to relax, socialize, see the diverse offerings from merchants in historic downtown Hannibal and satisfy their sweet tooth cravings.
Chocolate Extravaganza Passports will be available for purchase at the Mark Twain Museum daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the festival. Passports and a full schedule of events are also available by selecting the festival under the "Events" tab on the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council website, www.historichannibalmo.com.
