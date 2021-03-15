HANNIBAL — Attracted by the promise of chocolate treats from many merchants, a dense crowd filled North Main Street on Saturday for the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council’s annual Chocolate Extravaganza.
Although most were taste treats, some items they received were more permanent reminders of the four-day event, such as the chocolate pearl necklaces from Ava Goldworks.
The necklaces were among things collected by four Shelbina women, who described their busy day while relaxing at the newly-renovated Java Jive.
As she enjoyed her cheesecake and Chai tea, Alicia Glover said they also had gelato and chocolates at Chocolaterie Stam, then she got a bracelet at Annie Rose, a chocolate caramel martini at Finn’s, necklace at Ava Goldworks and samples of spreads at Mississippi Marketplace before arriving at Java Jive.
Her friends, Jeri Simpson and Stacey Perrigo, were eating a lemon bar and chocolate cheesecake. They noted they also had lunch at the Dueamici pizzeria, had been to the Native American Trading Post, and Perrigo bought a baby outfit at Danni Nicole’s.
This was their first time to participate in the Chocolate Extravaganza, unlike a group of five from Springfield, Ill. As she tried a sample of a peanut butter, chocolate chip spread on a graham cracker at the Mississippi Marketplace, Sara Featherlin explained her group comes to the event every year. They had been to Finn’s for lunch and some of the same shops described by the ladies from Shelbina. She said they also visited the Dutch Country General Store, and they always end their day in Hannibal at the Cave Hollow Winery.