Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.