HANNIBAL — It's "game time" for teams vying for the honor of best chili at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center for Chili Cookoff MMXXII
Melissa Haynes, sales execution coordinator with Golden Eagle Distributing, said the Big Game-themed event, which takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, will be the 38th annual chili cook-off, and about six teams have signed up so far.
"It's going to be the first event of the year, so we're hoping for a good crowd," Haynes said.
Teams can sign up until Friday. Jan. 28, and members are encouraged to wear their favorite football team's jerseys and apparel. Various football-themed decorations will be set up, a cornhole tournament is planned, and the Hannibal Jaycees is hosting a chili dog eating contest and Beer Olympics.
The event is open to everyone 21 years and up, with a $5 entry fee. Teams can register for the cook-off with a $25 fee. The cornhole tournament registration will be underway after the doors open for the festivities, and participants can also contact Haynes at Golden Eagle Distributing.
Haynes said proceeds from the event will go toward Kids in Motion, which is under the umbrella of Douglass Community Services, a United Way Agency.
Golden Eagle Distributing will have beverages on hand, and Gretta's Southern BBQ will serve non-alcoholic beverages and food.
Bobi Stevens, second vice president with Hannibal Jaycees, is looking forward to a fun-filled day.
She said the chili dog eating contest and Beer Olympics will consist of teams of five competitors, with 10 teams competing in two five-team heats. Stevens said the Beer Olympics are a crowd favorite during the Wing Ding and the Chili Cook-off. Safety will be a top priority during the event, with hand sanitizers available and masks encouraged.
"I think it will be a really good turnout for a really good cause," Stevens said, noting the pandemic and cold temperatures have kept people inside. "People have been kind of cooped up and looking for something to do, and I think it's a good chance for adults to get out and break that cabin fever and have a good time."
More information and registration for chili cook-off teams and the cornhole tournament are available by calling Haynes at 573-221-0908.
