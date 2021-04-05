HANNIBAL — After having its annual Easter egg hunt canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, the Early Bird Kiwanis Club was glad to plan it this year, with some changes.
Kiwanis Club President Mike Skeen explained that although this 33th annual Easter egg hunt was again at the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus, the gymnasium was not available because of the pandemic.
This was the usual location of the many prize drawings for the children before they went outside for the egg hunt.
Instead of having this scheduled, the club put several hundred dollars in cash — either coin or bills — in some of the 10,000 eggs. The remainder of the eggs contained wrapped Tootsie Rolls.
Four-year-old Crew Curtis was excited to find cash in several of his eggs, He had a total of $12, with both bills and coins. Asked what he planned to do with his money, Crew said “I will pick out a cool toy.”
The youngest children and their families surrounded their area first, and they had no problem filling their baskets. Among the youngsters with full baskets were Fallyn Duckworth and her friend, Wren West, who ignored the windy day to fill their baskets. Some of the youngest toddlers were so happy with their first egg, they paused to open it and had to be persuaded to find more.
Many children sat on the ground to open all their eggs and begin eating Tootsie Rolls, such as sisters Natalie and Julia Friedrich, who left with happy chocolate smiles.
After the egg hunt, Skeen reported “it went real well,” adding that after not having the Easter egg hunt last year, “I was glad to see the kids and the crowds.”