Children can make art, visit with pigs during Easter Piglet Shower

HANNIBAL — Oasis Acres Potbelly Pigs Foster Home came together rapidly after Lisa Marie Richardson rescued a family of pigs from Monroe City. On Saturday, she is excited to welcome youth to an Easter Piglet Shower to come socialize with the pigs and create artwork from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1234 Bird Street.
Willie J. and Lady Diana are the proud parents of four boys and five girls, and Richardson has created colorful partitions for them from used storm doors, fencing and other woodwork. She made her own “She Shed,” and her husband, Shawn, has been busy assisting by cutting out wooden flying pigs, mermaid pigs and other for the big day. Richardson has 48 flower pots with flowers ready, so children can paint the pots and make a unique gift.
“I looked into it, and I found them online, and I was like, ‘aw, I have to do this’,” Richardson said. “Because then you get something to keep and plant, you can give to your mom, your grandma — it makes somebody smile.”
Children can also paint one of seven pigs, a heart, sun or a star for the chance to have it displayed on Richardson’s fence during the art contest. She will also have artwork on hand to sell to support with veterinarian costs. So far, the male pigs were fixed last week for $900. Lady Diana and the five baby girls are set to be fixed next, at a cost of $115 each.
Richardson said donations of produce like apples and carrots are welcome, along with gift cards to Tractor Supply. She is looking forward to the opportunity for children to get to socialize with the pigs — a crucial step as they grow up, and one of the reasons so many pigs are rehomed within the first year.
Richardson took recently took baby Rose with her for a visit to the Salvation Army Thrift Store and Java Jive. Employees took photos as her popularity around town grows.
“She’s getting popular. Everybody wants to adopt little Rose,” Richardson said. “There’s a line forming behind her. I won’t have any problem finding her a home.”
Richardson also built an area in her art studio so she can bring pigs in two at a time to cuddle and play with. She is looking forward to dozens of children coming to visit and spend time with the pigs — they love the attention.
“It’s been a journey of learning. It took me a long time to get here, and I kind of turned into a rescue overnight,” Richardson said. “It is what it is. I’ve been going in this direction for awhile.”
More information about the Easter piglet shower is available by visiting Richardson’s Facebook page.