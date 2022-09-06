LAGRANGE, Mo. — A Chesterfield woman sustained minor injuries resulting from an accident involving a front end loader at 1:05 p.m. Monday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kathleen M. Merkel, 53, of Chesterfield, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer and merging onto the southbound lanes of U.S. 61, six miles south of LaGrange. Officers report Merkel's vehicle struck a 2019 Caterpillar front end loader driven by Daniel W. Drebenstebt, 56, of Taylor. The tractor trailer then traveled off the right side of the roadway.
