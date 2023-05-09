HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library is sponsoring a free chess tournament on Saturday, May 13.
Gary Blickhan, of Quincy, Ill., is this year's tournament director. There will be adult and junior divisions, and trophies will be awarded to the winner in each division. The tournament will be held on the third floor at the library, at 200 S. 5th St.
Chess players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Spectators are also welcome. To register for the tournament, call the library at 573-221-0222, or register on the day of the tournament between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the library.
The three-round tournament starts between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and will end by 4 p.m. or when all games are complete. A break for lunch is planned after the first round.
