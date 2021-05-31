Chatfield joins NECAC as Intake Assistant

HANNIBAL — North East Community Action Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick announced Heidi Chatfield of Monroe City has joined the agency as intake assistant in Marion County.
Chatfield will work with visitors, clients and the public from the NECAC Marion County Service Center at 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal. She attended Fremont Mills High School and received a degree in business from Hamilton College of Urbandale, Iowa.
Chatfield has experience as a personal chauffeur, a hospice worker and has an insurance license. She also owned a construction company and is working on her real estate license.
More information about NECAC programs is available by calling Chatfield at 573-221-7166.