MACON, Mo. — Chariton Valley announced Wednesday it will bring high-speed fiber broadband to homes, businesses and farms in rural areas of Macon, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties, utilizing over $43 million awarded through the Missouri Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program.

"We are proud to have been selected as the second largest grant recipient in the state for this program and be the company to provide fast and reliable fiber internet to these underserved areas," said Ryan Johnson, Chariton Valley's interim president and chief executive officer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.