MACON, Mo. — Chariton Valley announced Wednesday it will bring high-speed fiber broadband to homes, businesses and farms in rural areas of Macon, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties, utilizing over $43 million awarded through the Missouri Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program.
"We are proud to have been selected as the second largest grant recipient in the state for this program and be the company to provide fast and reliable fiber internet to these underserved areas," said Ryan Johnson, Chariton Valley's interim president and chief executive officer.
The grant program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), in which the Missouri General Assembly allocated $261 million to the Department of Economic Development (DED) for broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas of the state. The 10 grants totaling over $43 million specifically awarded to Chariton Valley must be used to complete broadband infrastructures in certain areas by Sept. 30, 2026.
Chariton Valley’s advanced fiber network delivers Gigabit-capable speed directly into homes and businesses through a dedicated connection. When the projects are completed, about 4,300 locations will gain access to symmetrical fiber internet, making online health care and educational services, remote work and precision agriculture possible.
"By deploying sustainable fiber to these areas using grant funds, Chariton Valley will provide more rural Missourians with faster, more reliable and affordable internet that has the capacity and capability to meet their needs now, and in the future," Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.