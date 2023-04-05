Chariton Valley hosts Town Hall meeting

MACON, Mo. — Chariton Valley hosted a Town Hall meeting at its headquarters March 14, facilitated by Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5), Chair of the Missouri House Workforce Infrastructure Development Committee, to discuss workforce issues in northcentral Missouri.
Elected officials and local leaders from multiple industries gathered for the meeting and opened with Chariton Valley representatives providing an update about the company’s broadband deployment and discussing how broadband availability impacts the workforce. Kathryn de Wit, of Pew Charitable Trusts, delivered brief remarks from Washington D.C. Community stakeholders engaged in a discussion about workforce needs.
“I’m often told that local providers view deployment differently because they’re as vested in the outcome as their neighbors are. This meeting illustrated why Chariton Valley has earned its reputation as a model for other ISPs deploying fiber, but the group they were able to bring together also showed me that they are viewed as a trusted community partner,” de Wit said. “From the state legislators and local officials to the ISP subcontractors and health care workers, this meeting focused on how to make sure these federal funds benefit the local workforce and this community. You don’t see that everywhere and I’m deeply appreciative that I was invited to join the conversation.”
In attendance were Rusty Neill, of MA Bank; Sonja Gittings, of Tiger Country Realty; Lisa Skelton, of Macon Area Career and Technical Education Center; Patricia Knowles, of Community Child Development Center; Melissa Cole, of Cole Construction and Chariton Valley Board President; Avis Marshall, Macon City Administrator; Gareth Buerky, of C-Com Inc.; Tim Korman, of Macon Electric Cooperative; Kathryn de Wit; 1st and 2nd District Macon County Commissioners Kevin Souther and Clarence Walker; Carli Taylor, of Samaritan Hospital; Sue Goulder, Macon County Economic Development Director; Shari Schenewerk, of the Missouri Department of Economic Development; Brian Gray, of ConAgra; Adrianne Furniss, of Benton Institute for Broadband & Society; Bridget Walsh Moore, Missouri State Representative; Jeremy Winder, of C-Com Inc.; Brent Stevens, of the NEMO Workforce Development Board; Leslie Sieck, of Tri-State Development and Culver-Stockton College; Ryan Johnson, Trisha Stevens, Daren Dowell and Donna Bell, of Chariton Valley; and Rep. Riggs.
The meeting provided an opportunity for stakeholders to address Missouri workforce issues, examine resolutions and discuss available resources, such as federal funding to assist with broadband expansion. The meeting was both collaborative and informative.
"I want to thank Chariton Valley for being such a good neighbor, resource partner and for hosting this event where we sat down and talked about broadband, workforce issues and how broadband affects workforce. It was also a really good opportunity to talk with people who are solving workforce problems today in real-time. Broadband is a necessity not a luxury. It’s always great to work with Chariton Valley," Riggs said.
"We were thrilled to host this meeting and work with other community leaders and government officials for the betterment of our area. Chariton Valley is committed to connecting rural Missourians to fast, reliable internet. We appreciate Louis Riggs’ efforts in workforce and broadband development and thank everyone who attended the meeting," said Ryan Johnson, Chariton Valley's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.
