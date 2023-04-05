Chariton Valley hosts Town Hall meeting

Chariton Valley hosts a Town Hall meeting focused on workforce issues in northcentral Missouri. State Rep. Louis Riggs, Chair of the Missouri House, was among the stakeholders in attendance. 

MACON, Mo. — Chariton Valley hosted a Town Hall meeting at its headquarters March 14, facilitated by Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5), Chair of the Missouri House Workforce Infrastructure Development Committee, to discuss workforce issues in northcentral Missouri.

Elected officials and local leaders from multiple industries gathered for the meeting and opened with Chariton Valley representatives providing an update about the company’s broadband deployment and discussing how broadband availability impacts the workforce. Kathryn de Wit, of Pew Charitable Trusts, delivered brief remarks from Washington D.C. Community stakeholders engaged in a discussion about workforce needs.

