PALMYRA, Mo. – Chariton Valley recently announced it completed the expansion of its state-of-the-art fiber network in rural Palmyra and beyond.
A partnership between Chariton Valley and Marion County made the $8 million project possible. Marion County invested $2.25 million utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“When we were first notified we were going to receive ARPA funds, we wanted to put the funds toward something that would last, and this turned out to be an excellent investment,” said Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax. “Chariton Valley kept their word and kept us informed.”
Chariton Valley constructed about 120 miles of fiber-optic cable to deliver high-speed internet access to 732 Marion County residents. Chariton Valley also deployed an additional 16 miles of fiber beyond the rural Palmyra agreement to serve an additional 154 homes.
“At the beginning, I had doubts about whether or not Chariton Valley would be able to accomplish what they said they were going to accomplish,” Marion County Commissioner Steve Begley said. “We had some struggles along the way, but thankfully, they got it done. It is a good system, and I am glad we went with Chariton Valley!”
"Chariton Valley is committed to connecting unserved and underserved rural Missourians to fast and reliable internet. Through our partnership with the Marion County Commissioners, we are achieving that in rural Palmyra," said Ryan Johnson, Chariton Valley's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.
Chariton Valley’s advanced fiber network delivers Gigabit-capable speed directly into homes and businesses through a dedicated connection. The service effectively connects communities with economic opportunities, access to online health care and educational services, supports remote work and precision agriculture and provides overall enhanced online experiences.
“From the start, Chariton Valley cooperated with us and worked through the issues. They kept their word, and everything went smoothly, as far as I am concerned,” Marion County Commissioner Larry Welch said.
Following this project, Chariton Valley will use funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant to bring fiber internet to more areas in Marion County this year.
"We are extremely proud to be making a difference and improving the quality of life in the Palmyra area. We’d like to thank the Marion County Commissioners for helping to facilitate this project. Fiber deployment will continue in Marion County throughout the year," Johnson added.
“The only thing we keep hearing now is, ‘when are they coming down my road?’ Everyone that has Chariton Valley internet, me included, is happy with it," Lomax concluded.
More information and the opportunity to sign up for service in Palmyra is available by visiting gofasterpalmyra.com or calling 660-395-9000.
