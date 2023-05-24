HANNIBAL — Chariton Valley Telephone Cooperative and Chariton Valley Communications Corporation recently announced Nora Hark of Hannibal was awarded a $500 Chariton Valley Scholarship.
The Chariton Valley Scholarships awards a one-time scholarship to students from rural communities for their first year of college, university or vocational-technical school. Over the last 22 years, Chariton Valley has awarded over $80,000 in high school scholarships.
