Charges filed against suspect arrested in Tuesday afternoon shooting

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been charged with assault and armed criminal action following a Tuesday afternoon shooting which left a 60-year-old man injured.
The 10th Judicial District Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Wednesday for Brendon J. Garrelts, 23, of Hannibal, charging him with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Garrelts' charges stem from an incident that began at about 12:37 p.m. Tuesday. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Booker to respond to a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound.
Detectives reported a fight had ensured between several people including Garrelts. During the altercation, Garrelts allegedly fired a handgun which struck a 60-year-old man.
Police reported Garrelts fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later. Officers discovered he was still in possession of a firearm.
The victim was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital, then transferred to another hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Garrelts was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment, then transported to Marion County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and he remains in the Marion County Jail.
Because the shooting occurred near Stowell Elementary School, it was immediately placed on lockdown and an officer was stationed at the school until it was determined there was no longer a threat in the area.
