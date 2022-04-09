HANNIBAL — Changes are being planned this year for the Sodalis Nature Preserve in Hannibal.
One major addition occurred last month when the new restroom was lowered into place near the parking lot in Sodalis.
“That was as nervous of a day as I have ever had at this place trying to get that bathroom to its location,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the March meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “Because it was already pre-plumbed it had sit on there (the structure’s foundation) perfectly. You could not be off a centimeter. We were sweating bullets.”
The restroom may not be the only structure added at Sodalis.
Dorian has written a grant in the hope of securing funding for a shelter.
“We have not heard if we have gotten it (grant funding) or not. It would go on the other side of the bathroom,” Dorian said. “It is just kind of muddy and dirty down there so this would beautify it, but it will take a little bit of time. My goal is to turn it into an outdoor nature/education area.”
Street work is being planned in the area near Sodalis.
“Seventh Street will be repaved this year,” Dorian said. “We are actually going to add some diagonal parking spots on the soccer field side. Then we will go over to the dog park area which is going to be repaved.
“The whole entrance way to Sodalis is going to be redone.”
