PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Mark Twain Lake is announcing changes to day use fee collection methods due to COVID-19 concerns. And to protect the health, safety and security of the public and USACE employees.
Day use fee collections resumed Oct 1 at Mark Twain Lake after a seven-month waiver. St. Louis District USACE guidelines will be followed, with cash collections for fees being suspended from Oct. 31 to April 2021.
Visitors may purchase an annual day use pass or pay for other fees using a credit or debit card by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097. The annual day use pass covers fees for boat launching, using the beaches and for the David C. Berti Shooting Range. Honor vaults will be removed from recreation areas beginning November 1 and plans are underway to add automated fee collection stations in the spring.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.