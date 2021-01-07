HANNIBAL — While an assortment of "tweaks" still remain to be done on the Hannibal riverfront, major renovation work there wrapped up weeks ago. That, however, does not mean all the project's bills have been submitted to the city.
During the Tuesday, Jan. 5, meeting of the Hannibal City Council approval was given to pay a change order of $85,537 that was submitted by the project's general contractor, Bleigh Construction Company. The project's fifth change order raised the total cost of the renovation work to $6,768,823. The original contract price was $6,648,000.
The additional cost did not catch the city unprepared.
"The parks department anticipated some additional expenses as part of the project and budgeted an additional $200,000 in this year's budget to cover these costs," said Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services.
Some additional costs could push the renovation's price tag at least a bit higher.
"We are expecting one more change order before we close out the contract with Bleigh," Dorian said.
The final expenses will involve some modifications to the dock configuration that will enable some larger boats to utilize the marina. Some additional rip rap could also be purchased for the area near the boat club.
"We are working on those cost estimates before we make a final decision," Dorian said.
Costs associated with the most recent change order work were for:
$37,599 for the removal of fuel contaminated soil from where the old underground gas storage tanks had been located
$13,325 for furnishing and installing retrieval chains and hoists for Canton Marine Towing and the Mark Twain Riverboat that will hook up their barge and wharf boats after high water events.
"This was a necessary item that came up during installation of the mooring piles and docks," Dorian said.
$13,220 for the installation of a water line down to the marina, which according to Dorian was overlooked during the design phase.
$10,433 for the installation of additional fencing at the three gangway locations.
$4,470 to hire a railroad flagman during the fence installation project.
$3,155 for the installation of additional rip rap in the marina area.
$1,334 for an adjustment to the electrical conduit which will allow the electrical capacity at the marina to be expanded.