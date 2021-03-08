Champ Clark wielded big gavel

Champ Clark used a big piece of antique wood to call Congress into session when he became Speaker of the House 110 years ago.
The oak gavel came from a log that was part of a mill owned by Enoch Matson. The facility opened in 1817 along a creek in northern Pike County.
The gavel was made by George Petter of Hannibal and given to Clark by residents of Ralls County. The handle includes the inscription “He serves his party best who serves his country well.”
“Although nearly 100 years old, the wood is as sound and solid as it was when first made a part of the apron log of the old mill,” reported the Monroe City Democrat. “The design is beautiful and the engraving without a blemish.”
Another newspaper joked that the gavel was so large it should be called “the maul.” Records show Clark would break at least two gavels during the 62nd Congress, although it isn’t clear if one of them was the big oak maul.
Among other things, Clark in his first two years as Speaker oversaw approval of a constitutional amendment allowing the direct election of U.S. senators and the welcoming of two states that joined the union.
Clark served as Speaker until 1919 and died in March 1921 at age 70.