ST. CLEMENT, Mo. — Who doesn’t want to see a lawyer get his comeuppance?
All the better that the object of good-natured ribbing will be a Pike County icon from a prestigious family.
Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. will host a dinner roast of retired Bowling Green attorney Bill McIlroy on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Clement.
The event is open to the public, but tickets must be bought in advance. The cost is $25 per person. Tables of eight are available for $300 each. A social hour is at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.
Honey Shuck Board Member Pat Flynn developed the idea from the old Dean Martin television celebrity roasts of the 1970s and similar events he has helped organize during the last two decades at the Lincoln County Historical and Archeological Society.
“Bill and his family have been involved in so many aspects of Pike County,” Flynn said. “The event is designed to honor someone who has contributed to Pike County, much like Champ Clark did.”
Clark was a Bowling Green attorney and a Missouri Congressman for more than 25 years, eight of them as Speaker of the House. He ran unsuccessfully for president in 1912 in a race that’s still remembered for the shenanigans among fellow Democrats that denied him the party’s nomination.
Honey Shuck President Larry Twellman said McIlroy’s list of accomplishments in the legal, business and social sectors is lengthy, and “we are looking forward to honoring him and roasting him on Oct. 30.”
Born in 1941, McIlroy graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959. He received a bachelor of arts degree in 1963 and earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1965, both from the University of Missouri.
That same year, McIlroy joined the Bowling Green law firm started by his father, John Sr., and law partner James Millan.
Bill McIlroy became a partner at McIlroy & Millan in 1966. He has tried cases at the local, state and federal level, including at the Missouri Supreme Court.
In addition, McIlroy has served as a city attorney, assistant prosecuting attorney, prosecuting attorney, bar association executive and member, bank director and president, and Bowling Green Lions Club member. His brother, John Jr., is three years younger and also a partner at McIlroy & Millan.
With all of that said, Flynn can’t resist getting the barbs started.
“The question is: ‘Why Bill and not John (for the roast)?’” Flynn asked. “Well, everybody likes John better.”
John will join the revelry for his brother, as will their sister, Margaret Goodin. Others scheduled to offer repartee are Louisiana attorney Rex Bradley and McIlroy & Millan partner Malaine Hagemeier.
Flynn said the verbal daggers won’t be too vicious, but does offer a warning.
“A good roast sometimes has an inkling of truth in it,” he said. “There won’t be any fact-checkers.”
An auction of donated items will be held as a benefit for Honey Shuck — the Clark family’s Bowling Green home — which was a gift from Congressman Bill Hungate and his wife, Dottie, and is maintained for tours and historical research by Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration.
Flynn said a special presentation about the future of Honey Shuck will be made. He would not elaborate, but said it will be of interest to “everyone who is a citizen of Pike County.” There may be a couple of other surprises, too.
Tickets are available by calling Honey Shuck board members Larry Twellman at 573-470-6007 or Charlene McCune at 573-324-3154.
Flynn promises a fun event at McIlroy’s expense, but will give the sitting duck…uh…celebrity the last word. Of course, it’s a roast, so anything could happen.
“If you’ve got any good stories…” Flynn said with a grin as his voice trailed off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.