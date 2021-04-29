HANNIBAL — A Centralia woman suffered moderate injuries Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 11:20 a.m., April 28, on U.S. 36, 9 miles west of Hannibal.
A 2011 Chevrolet pickup was being driven eastbound by 24-year-old Kimberlee J. Lynn of Centralia. According to the accident report the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Lynn, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.