HANNIBAL — There will be a Vendors Meeting for anyone interested in participating in the Central Park Farmers Market 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Steve Huse, market manager, said plans for the upcoming season will be discussed. Central Park Farmers Market Opening Day will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29. The market will take place each Saturday morning through Oct. 28. Starting June 20, the market will be open from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays.
Huse said anyone who has been a past vendor or is interested in being a vendor is welcome to attend. The local health inspector and scale inspector will be in attendance. Rules and regulations will be outlined and there will be an open forum for questions and ideas.
Located in the heart of Hannibal, in the city’s oldest park, the market plays a vital role as a community gathering place that offers the very best products from the area. The market offers consumers healthy, yet affordable, alternatives to the typical supermarket experience.
About 30 vendors participated in the Farmers Market each week last year. A list of the items that were available last year include: tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, kale, onions, cabbage, spinach, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, peppers, yellow squash, beets, watermelon, hot peppers, mushrooms, sweet corn, green beans, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, honeydew melons, cherries, strawberries, cantaloupe, apples, blueberries, blackberries, baked goods, goat’s milk soap, coffee, flowers, herbs, jam, jelly and bread.
Several of the vendors are eligible to take SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for payment through a program with Douglass Community Services.
