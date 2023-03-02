HANNIBAL — There will be a Vendors Meeting for anyone interested in participating in the Central Park Farmers Market 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Steve Huse, market manager, said plans for the upcoming season will be discussed. Central Park Farmers Market Opening Day will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29. The market will take place each Saturday morning through Oct. 28. Starting June 20, the market will be open from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

