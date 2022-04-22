HANNIBAL — Steve Huse feels the growing excitement of a promising season for the Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market.
For the past decade, Huse has been selling fresh produce he grows naturally at Hope Farms in Center. As market manager, he has been busy connecting with vendors and spreading the word about the market’s opening day, from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30.
Recent rainfall has kept Huse from working the land in his fields, but he has been making steady progress so far. He starts seedlings out in a special room fitted with grow lights and heat mats. Next, Huse transfers the plants to his greenhouse.
When the crops get larger, they are planted in special "high-tunnel" structures or in open fields, depending on the crop type. The high tunnel is built with a plastic structure over crops that are planted in the ground, rather than in a greenhouse’s elevated beds.
Huse has been able to plant a full bed and a partial bed of tomatoes in the high tunnel so far, which amounts to about 120 plants. He planted 50 bell pepper plants Thursday, noting several plants already bore peppers that were eating size.
Huse has numerous plants in his greenhouse, and he is preparing to raise his second round of crops soon. He also has melon plants ready to be planted outside when the time is right. Huse hasn't planted sweet corn yet, but he plans to start the crops once the ground dries a bit more.
Huse is looking forward to the first day of the market, noting some vendors will have produce like cucumbers and squash for sale because they use gas to heat their high tunnels during cooler months. Huse will bring leaf lettuce, microgreens and tomato plants, cucumber plants and pepper plants for the start of the market.
Huse said the first day will be a bit light on produce, but he noted customers are encouraged to come out regularly to see which vendors are part of the day’s market. Along with fresh produce, vendors will bring baked goods, fresh honey, and other items raised or made by hand.
Huse said vendors include woodworkers, craftsmen and quilters who will have unique items to complement the array of fresh produce each week. The variety and close-knit connections between vendors enhance the experience for customers. Huse pointed out all vendors abide by a rule forbidding items to brought to the market for resale.
This year, the farmers' market is working in conjunction with Douglass Community to bring take part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Double Up Program. Huse said the new program could be in place by mid-May or the first part of June.
The program allows customers to buy fresh vegetables and fruit from the market using their EBT card. For each $1 they spend, the SNAP program will match it, doubling their purchasing power. Huse is arranging training opportunities so vendors can accept SNAP payments and join the program when the program is ready to implement.
"It's going to help us vendors out and give us a bigger customer base," Huse said. "It's going to help the people who could never really come out there, unless they used cash ... they couldn't use their SNAP benefits. Now they'll be able to do that actually at our farmers' market."
Huse thanked Mary Lynne Richards, with Hannibal Parks & Recreation, for her support by securing grants to help promote this year's market and enroll in the SNAP Double Up program.
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market has been expanding beyond a growing group of vendors who show up with various produce and creations. Musicians have been a key part of the relaxed atmosphere each week.
The market is a nonprofit organization, so members are unable to offer a pay structure for the volunteer performers. But musicians are allowed to set up a tip jar, and vendors take up collections.
So far, numerous musicians have signed up. New performers are set to join returning acts, and Huse noted the were be musicians performing almost every weekend. The group of musicians continues to grow, just like the group of vendors.
Huse welcomed everyone to come out to the Hannibal Central Farmer's Market, pointing out how the lineup of vendors often changes from week to week. Soon, the west end of Central Park will be filled with vendors. Beginning June 21, the Saturday morning market will be joined by a Tuesday market from 3-7 p.m.
Huse enjoys getting to interact with the vendors and customers each week. He is exhausted by the end of the season, but Huse said the excitement returns each January when he orders seeds and prepares for the coming year.
"I'm excited. Every year, it seems like we grow our market in several different ways. The more growth we've got, the more excited I get, because I love what I do here," Huse said, stressing how the market benefits everyone in the community in different ways. "I just think a farmers' market is a great asset to the Hannibal area."
More information and opportunities to join as a vendor or musician are available by calling Huse at 573-406-8401 or hopefarms2@gmail.com. Huse can also be reached through Messenger via the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.