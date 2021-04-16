HANNIBAL — Opening Day for the Central Park Farmers Market will be April 24.
Market hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 30. Tuesday evening dates will be added through the summer.
Steve Huse, market manager, said the vendors are anticipating a good year.
“I’m excited and really looking forward to this year’s Farmers Market season. 2021 looks to be a banner year for our market,” he said. “We will have a lot of new vendors and a lot of new products available this year.”
Especially as the economy recovers from the stresses of the pandemic, shopping locally is more important that ever. “I invite everyone to shop local at their Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market this year,” Huse said.
Located in the heart of Hannibal, in the city’s oldest park, the market plays a vital role as a community gathering place that offers the very best products from the area. The market offers consumers healthy, yet affordable, alternatives to the typical supermarket experience.
About 20-30 vendors participate in the Farmers Market each week. A list of the items that were available last year include: Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, kale, onions, cabbage, spinach, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, peppers, yellow squash, beets, watermelon, hot peppers, mushrooms, sweet corn, green beans, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, honeydew melons, cherries, strawberries, cantaloupe, apples, blueberries, blackberries, baked goods, goat’s milk soap, coffee, flowers, herbs homemade peanut butter, jam, jelly and bread.
More information is available from Huse at hopefarms2@gmail.com or by calling 573-406-8401.