HANNIBAL — Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market Manager Steve Huse is excited for a season filled with new participants and visitors as spring draws closer.
Huse said he’s seen the farmers market grow steadily each year, with new vendors bringing a wide range of items including blankets, woodworking goods, baked goods and other unique items to sell along with fresh produce and vegetables each week. Huse welcome past vendors and people interested in joining the market to come to the Vendors Meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Frank Lemongelli of the Marion County Health Department will answer questions regarding food items. Lisa Moore of the Missouri Department of Weights and Measures, will be on hand to assist with the yearly calibration of scales. Huse and Assistant Manager Erin Crane will be handing out applications and rules for the market.
Huse stressed how a wide variety of goods is a key part of supporting the market’s continued growth, and he encouraged everyone considering being a part of the market to attend the upcoming meeting to learn more.
Huse and other producers have been busy preparing for the spring season. So far, Huse has several seeds and start plants up, including several hundred pepper plants in an inside room with grow lights and heat lamps. He was planting tomato plants on Monday, and he plans to have about 600-700 plants ready to go within the next week or week-and-a-half.
Huse has talked with several fellow vendors who grow vegetables for the market, and they have also been busy during the past few weeks. He and others with high tunnel arrangements and greenhouses use the winter months to ensure the crops are ready in time.
By June, Huse plans to have peppers and peppers ready, along with lettuce, microgreens and other fresh, natural options. Vendors often assist one another and enjoy the camaraderie at each market day. Huse said he often trades seeds with fellow farmer Dwayne Goss in Perry.
“Right now, everybody on the farm side of it is getting really busy,” he said.
The Saturday morning sale is joined by a Tuesday afternoon sale as the season hits its peak. A recent virtual workshop was offered by the University of Missouri with information about selling at farmers’ markets. Huse has been receiving calls, Facebook messages and emails daily from people expressing interest in joining the farmers market.
Huse was thrilled about the level of interest being shown, and he expected the Vendors Meeting to be well-attended. There are vendors set to join the market with new items this year, and Huse expressed how the variety is what customers enjoy seeing.
Mary Lynne Richards of Hannibal Parks & Recreation assisted with applying for a grant to assist with advertising. Another grant is in the works, which would allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments to be accepted if the grant is approved. Recipients could “double-up” their SNAP funds and could purchase $40 of fresh produce with $20 of SNAP funds if the program works moves forward.
Huse explained there is no cost to join the market, aside from city merchant’s licenses for certain items. There are some vendors who come once a month or every other week, encouraged by the market’s friendly atmosphere each week. He invited everyone with interest to come to the Vendors Meeting to learn more.
“There are a lot of entrepreneurs out there who would love to get involved in something like this, and this is a good opportunity,” he said.
Huse invited anyone to reach out by visiting the farmers market Facebook page, which includes a Messenger link, calling 573-406-8401 or emailing hopefarms2@gmail.com.
