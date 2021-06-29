HANNIBAL — Central Park Farmers Market is thriving on Saturdays but now vendors have added a weekday market
Central Park Farmers Market will have a Tuesday market from 3-7 p.m., starting June 29 to accommodate all the patrons.
And despite the Arts and Crafts Festival that will be in Central Park this weekendfor National Tom Sawyer Days, there will be a Central Park Farmers Market on Saturday, July 3 open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market vendors will be set up in the empty lot on the east side of City Hall, 320 Broadway.
“We will have all our regular vendors here with all their great goods as normal,” said Steve Huse, Central Park Farmers Market manager.Market hours on July 3 will also be extended — the market will be
“Come see us and buy your goodies for the week!” Huse said. “We have tons of fresh fruit, fresh garden produce, baked goods, flowers and other miscellaneous things.”