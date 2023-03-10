Central Park Farmers' Market 2023 season takes root

Vendors gathered for a meeting Thursday night in the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center to prepare for the upcoming season for the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market. Pictured from left, Assistant Sam Daggett, Assistant Market Manager Erin Crane, Market Manager Steve Huse and Douglass Community Services Chief Operating Officer Stacey Nicholas shared information, handouts and applications with attendees.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Numerous vendors gathered Thursday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, reviewing rules and asking questions as the 2023 season of the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

Market Manager Steve Huse and Assistant Market Manager Erin Crane and new assistant Sam Daggett provided handouts with market rules, application forms and other necessary information during the Vendors Meeting to kick off the 2023 season. Huse commended Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Douglass Community Services for their ongoing support.

