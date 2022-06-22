FAYETTE, Mo. — Students from Hannibal and Shelbina were among nearly 100 Central Methodist University students honored with academic awards during the May commencement program.
Grace McIntosh, of Hannibal, was awarded the Sarah Rutherford Prize and was indicted into the Sigma Epsilon Pi honorary society.
Caroline Weatherford, of Shelbina, also was inducted into the Sigma Epsilon Pi honorary society.
Each department on campus chose and submitted names of award winners and honorees for the 2021-22 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.