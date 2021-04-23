STAFF REPORT
PELLA, Ia. — Myah Wegman, of Shelbina, Mo., was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 22.
The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Wegman received the Mr. & Mrs. Frederick A. Desch Scholarship.