CENTER, Mo. — A Center man sustained moderate injuries following a rollover accident Tuesday morning near Center.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lowell E. Jackson, 73, of Center, was driving a 2006 Sterling L8500 at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, traveling east on Route P, five miles south of Center.
The accident report stated the vehicle traveled off the road before returning to the road and overturning.
Jackson was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
He was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the Center Fire Department.
