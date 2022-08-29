MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Center man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident near Monroe City on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Anna R. Sorenson, 21, of St. Charles, Mo., was driving a 2011 Mazda 6 west on Route J at Route A, four miles southeast of Monroe City at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. The Mazda reportedly failed to yield, causing a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by John L. Flowers, 81, of Center, to strike the Mazda.
