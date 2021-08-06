CENTER, Mo. — A Center man was killed early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 1:57 a.m., Aug. 6, on Kingbird Lane in Center.
A 2001 GMC 1500 was being driven westbound by 36-year-old Lee D. Hulse of Center.
According to the accident report, the vehicle traveled off the north side of the road and overturned.
Hulse, who was not wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead at the accident scene at 4:30 a.m. He was transported to Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry.
Suffering minor injuries in the crash was a passenger, 30-year-old Timothy J. Long of Center.
Long, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by a private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.