HANNIBAL — A Center man has been charged with felony assault after Hannibal police officers reportedly witnessed an altercation on Friday afternoon.
The Hannibal Police Department said an officer witnessed a physical altercation taking place in the 4000 block of Market Street. The officer reported Bucky W. Gollaher, 28, of Center, physically assaulted another male, causing obvious physical injuries.
Gollaher was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
On Saturday, the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Marion County issued a warrant for Gollaher charging him with first-degree assault.
Bond was set at $25,000, cash or surety. Gollaher posted bond and was released.
The man who was injured refused medical treatment on scene.