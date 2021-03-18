HANNIBAL — Down Country is gearing up for their traditional weekend filled with smiles and new opportunities to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, beginning with the United Way’s Evening of Honoring Heroes and a special about the nonprofit on WGEM at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Down Country started almost 11 years ago, and President and Founder Kate Dougherty said the 501©(3) nonprofit organization has been recognizing World Down Syndrome Day with celebrations for the past five years. Down Country promotes positive awareness for people with special and exceptional abilities and promotes education and training for teachers, therapists, administrators, doctors, nurses, support staff, families and rural residents working with differently-abled individuals.
Dougherty said the United Nations officially recognized March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day, so the event is relatively new. She said Down Country’s efforts to advocate and spur new education has been crucial from the beginning.
“Down Country uses Down syndrome as the voice for how every child learns, and has three key philosophical ideas, and that’s ‘every child is a gift, every child can learn, and every child learns differently,” Dougherty said.
Saturday’s evening events will be followed by celebrations on Sunday, beginning with a message called “Do You Believe in Miracles” at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 6600 Highway 6 in Taylor, Mo. Everyone is encouraged to “rock their crazy socks,” to symbolize the 21st chromosome and its relation to Down syndrome.
Next, a celebration will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 and 603 Broadway. The event will be filled with food, balloons, art and other fun activities. Down Country will begin accepting applications for I Love Art and I Learn scholarships.
Dougherty said last year’s celebration was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year’s events will fill the weekend. Participants are encouraged to wear “crazy socks,” which are shaped like a chromosome to symbolize the 21st chromosome where conditions related to Down syndrome are found.
Applicants within the tri-state area answer a five-question application for the I Learn scholarship, and their responses are voted on through a blind vote by Down Country board members. The top ten scores result in recipients receiving a $2,000 scholarship for five years. The only stipulation for the scholarship is that knowledge is paid forward in the area, and the funds cover national and international conferences related to special and exceptional abilities.
“They bring back all of that information,” Dougherty said. “They share it in the Tri-states. Many of our scholarship recipients have gone on to become national presenters themselves. But more important is the impact that they’ve made right here in the Tri-states on our own young people and our own children and adults who learn differently.”
Dougherty encouraged people to give to the Down Country fundraiser in celebration of National Down Syndrome Day, by texting TRI 21 to 26989. Donors can make a difference in Down Country’s efforts by donating as little as $3.21 per month.
More information is available by visiting Down Country’s website at www.upatdowncountry.com.