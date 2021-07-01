HANNIBAL — Hannibal musician Chuck Munson will celebrate the release of his first CD, “My Heart to Yours”, with a CD release party at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Sticks N Stones Steak & Tap. Visitors will get the chance to hear the original songs from the new album produced by Nashville recording label 99Matrix.
Several years ago, Munson met fellow musician and friend George Robertson, who has recorded albums in Nashville in the past. Munson said Robertson wrote the songs and assisted him with composing and writing. The album features Munson’s smooth vocal style coupled with traditional steel guitar, melodic acoustic and slide electric guitar performances.
Robertson remembered how his passion for music took hold at age 20, when he got the guitar he had wanted the whole time. Before, he played the cornet from second grade to ninth grade, noting “I hated every day of it.”
One day, he visited a friend’s house, and they were having a big jam session.
“I couldn’t hardly take it, it sounded so good,” Robertson said. “And I said, ‘that’s what I want to do.’ So I got a hold of that guitar, and I played eight to 10 hours a day until I learned how.”
Robertson “was hooked” when he played as a guest at a country show in Plymouth, Ill. He played for the packed Mark Twain Opry in Frankford, Mo. each Saturday, and eventually ended up in Nashville, receiving an offer for a recording contract.
He decided to turn down the contract offer because he didn’t want to travel all the time. He said four or five other record labels also approached him, but they had similar travel requirements.
Years went by, and Robertson recorded a few albums. Then he met Munson, and their friendship and shared love of music brought “My Heart to Yours” to life.
“I said, ‘you’re doing good — you really have a good style, but you need this and you need that’,” Robertson told Munson.
Munson vividly remembered the moment music became a powerful force in his life, too. When he was about 16, he performed a song he wrote with a friend for a talent show — both musicians received a standing ovation.
“It made such an impression on me that I knew music was going to be a big part of my life from that day forth,” he said.
Munson learned how to play guitar from his stepdad, and he was outplaying his teacher in just seven days. He found inspiration in the music of country stars like Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell, Don Williams and Johnny Cash.
No matter where he lived, Munson was always playing music. And his love of music brought him to Hannibal from Palmyra, Mo. His friend, Earl Curtis, formed a band with Munson as lead singer. They performed four or five years in the area, then Munson decided to branch out on his own.
Over the years, Munson worked together, with Robertson offering advice on composition, writing and other aspects of creating each song.
“I’ve been very blessed. First and foremost, I give all the glory to God — because I’m a strong believer in a lot of prayer, and God has opened a lot of doors for me,” Munson said.
He credited Robertson with bringing his performances to a “whole new level”, assisting him with perfecting his style, and learning how to write, arrange and perform. The songs include the upbeat “Make Mine a Honky Tonk”, the heartfelt “She Still Holds Her Spell” and a song with direct ties to Hannibal called “The Mark Twain Cave”.
“He’s the main ingredient of why I’m where I’m at,” Munson said.
Robertson had similar praise for his friend.
“People love him, and he’s a crowd pleaser, so it should be a really good night,” Robertson said. “He’s just a real down-to-earth person. He’s good.”
Munson was excited to learn music lovers are downloading his songs in Norway, Canada, Germany and England. He will have copies of his new CD, and cards with QR codes will be on hand for digital downloads. Munson is excited to get to share the new songs from the album. And he’s considering a music video down the road.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I’m very excited about it, just being able to share my music that I’ve had the opportunity to do, and of course having my own sound. I’m a little nervous, you know, but nervous is good because it helps you sharpen up on your skills,” Munson said. “I’m so happy with as much support that I’m getting locally, as well as other people. I’m extremely excited about it, and I’m already looking forward to the next album, actually.”
More information and the chance to preview or purchase singles and Munson’s album are available by visiting www.chuckmunson.com or on Facebook or Twitter @TheChuckMunson.