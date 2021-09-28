Celebrating 47 years of music and memories

HANNIBAL — For 47 years, a weekly tradition of the adult senior dances has been producing music and memories in the area, and Betty Parsons Miller has been there for every year of the journey.
On Tuesday, the weekly gathering included a special celebration with a cake and carry-in meal, honoring Uptown Strings for playing for the event. Miller arranged memorabilia on a table including guest books from 1982, 1983 and 1988 — drawing 140, 153 and 77 participants, respectively.
“I thought people might like them, and people have already told me, oh, that was my grandma, or my aunt, or friend or something like that,” she said.
She received a golden key to the City of Hannibal from then-Mayor Roy Hark to celebrate 30 years of music, and one of the plaques had the message “For 20 years of beautiful music. We love you.” Miller also included a collage with some of the band members who have been a part of the musical journey through the years. She has many more photos of members who have passed away, along with several scenes with the current members.
Martin Miller, Betty’s husband and fellow bandmate, took a moment to honor the band members who had passed away before leading a prayer and beginning the carry-in celebration. The band appreciated Hannibal Parks and Recreation hosting the event at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center each week.
Betty Miller said the largest group the band played for was 300 dancers during a senior expo years ago. Today’s lineup of Uptown Strings includes Miller on drums and vocals, Martin Miller on guitar and vocals, Wendell Glance on guitar and vocals, Glen Cornelius on bass and vocals and Harlon Lain on guitar and vocals. They regularly welcome guest musicians and vocalists, and the focus is on classic country music.
Ray Smith was a special guest, playing guitar and singing during the performance. Miller noted as she looked at the guest books how there were large crowds, even during the winter.
The crowds may be a bit smaller now, but there are several regular visitors each week. And Miller said the unique benefits of the adult dance remain the same.
“Dancing is about the best exercise you can have. Dancing is really good for seniors — or anybody, as far as that’s concerned — it’s excellent exercise,” she said, pointing out how important the social aspect is as well. “It gives a chance to come out, get out of the house and make friends.”
She recalled playing for large square dances years ago, and Jack Spiegel — a former caller — was at the celebration. Marie Stendebach regularly attends the dances each Tuesday, and she was able to bring her brother, Dale “Mickey” Snyder, who hails from the Lake of the Ozarks area. They both heard several favorite classics, and Snyder has performed as a guest in the past.
“This is my kind of music,” he said.
The adult senior dances take place from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.