NEW LONDON, Mo. — The changing economy illustrates how agriculture impacts people’s lives now more than ever.
Thanks to Missouri farmers, consumers have food and goods choices that are locally sourced. Consumers around the word enjoy what area farmers and ranchers produce.
Missouri Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureaus across the state are joining forces to celebrate the importance of agriculture Monday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 6, during Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, the number of farms in Missouri dropped from 99,171 on 28.5 million acres of land in 2012 to 95,320 on 27.8 million acres. Despite the drop in farm numbers and acreage, Missouri continues to rank among the top 10 states in production of major commodities and provides an $88.4 billion economic impact. America’s farms and farmers continue to be the most productive in the world. Each farm annually produces enough food and fiber for 172 people, 106 in the U.S. and 66 abroad. American consumers benefit from this bounty, yet spend less than nine percent of their disposable income on food.
By 2050, the global population is expected to increase by 9.1 billion people. Farmers will have to grow about 49 percent more food than what is now produced.
With all that they produce, farm and ranch families account for less than two percent of the U.S. population. Across the United States, there are 2 million farms with 3.4 million farm operators. This number includes owners, their families, hired workers, tenants and renters or sharecroppers.
Many farms today find multiple generations working together to produce food and fiber.
“Agriculture is important to our daily lives and our community. Because 98 percent of the population doesn’t farm, it is easy to take for granted the importance of our farmers,” said Jennifer Poindexter, director of promotion and education with Missouri Farm Bureau. “Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week is a great time to recognize the important contribution made by farmers!”
