HANNIBAL — The changing economy illustrates how agriculture impacts Missourians' lives now more than ever.

Thanks to Missouri farmers, consumers have many choices for the locally sourced food and goods they enjoy. Around the world, consumers value what our farmers and ranchers produce. Missouri Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureaus across the state are joining forces to celebrate the importance of agriculture, Sunday March 5 to Saturday, March 11 during Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week!

