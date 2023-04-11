HANNIBAL — The fourth annual Casino Royale event will bring an authentic casino experience to the Rialto Banquet Hall on Friday, April 21, with everyone joining together in a worthy cause of helping the Pediatric Speech Therapy Department at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Wendy Harrington, CEO/President Hannibal Regional Foundation and Vice President — Development Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, and Melvin Gordon, O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Club President, are looking forward to an evening that has grown in popularly each year. Since the two groups partnered in 2010, the O.C. Scottish Rite has donated more than $145,000 to support youth in need of speech therapy services and their families.
For 2023, casino professionals from the St. Louis area will return to operate authentic tables featuring games such as roulette and blackjack. Experience isn't necessary — the attendants are eager to assist guests with learning the ropes of each game. Each guest receives plenty of chips while they learn the details and have fun playing the games together.
"We've had a good turnout, and it's gotten bigger every year," Gordon said. "In fact, last year, I think we were about maxed out."
The ticket price of $40 per person or $75 per couple includes food, a first drink and chips to play the games. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the games start at 5:30 p.m.
"We've enjoyed the partnership with Scottish Rite, because it brings the fun, casino night feeling and gets everyone together — but it's for a great cause, because it 100 percent benefits speech therapy in our community," Harrington said.
The funds raised during Casino Royale support pediatric speech therapy efforts through scholarships and training for Hannibal Regional Speech Therapy team members — making a positive difference in the lives of local youth and their families.
Members of the Hannibal Regional Pediatric Speech Therapy team provide support through one-on-one services and in-school screenings. Many times, speech therapy treatments involve a co-pay that can be burdensome to the family, Harrington said.
"This helps with the co-pays and the overall cost. The gentlemen who put this on every year don't want to see a child go without the speech therapy that can change their lives," she said. "This scholarship puts kids through speech therapy that definitely need it."
Gordon remarked the Hannibal Regional Pediatric Speech Therapy team does an "excellent job," noting how his grandson received support when he was three years old and achieved remarkable results.
Hannibal Regional Pediatric Speech Therapy team members enjoy attending Casino Royale each year and answering questions throughout the evening.
"Shelley Bergman and her crew are just fabulous, and we have a great partnership going on here," Harrington said.
Prizes will be awarded throughout the evening and presented to winners of the games. This year, Hannibal Regional's Chefs Cory and Jared have compiled a menu of various heavy appetizers for everyone to enjoy. Members of the O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite also provide shrimp and meatballs.
Each year, Casino Royale promises plenty of excitement as everyone has fun together while making a positive difference for children in the community.
"I always just like visiting with people that are there every year, because we have a common bond of why we're there — and we want to support speech therapy and we have a great time," Harrington said. "I always just like to go around and thank everyone for continuing to support this. It's a fun event."
Gordon has experienced the positive energy as well.
"Everybody I've talked to is going to really enjoy it. In fact, most of them come back," he added.
Sponsors for the Casino Royale event are B & S Insurance, Best Western on the River, Smith Funeral Home, Electronics Inc., General Mills, The Light Foundation, Columbia Valley Scottish Rite, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Steven Viorel (Raymond James Financial), Native American Trading Co. and Webster Remodeling.
Tickets can be reserved by calling 573-248-6367 or by contacting the Hannibal Regional Pediatric Speech Therapy Department at 573-406-5777 or Hannibal Regional Foundation at 573-629-3577. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
More information about O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite and the Casino Royale event is available by visiting https://ocwilsonscottishrite.org/. Additional information is available by visiting the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System Facebook page.
