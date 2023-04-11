HANNIBAL — The fourth annual Casino Royale event will bring an authentic casino experience to the Rialto Banquet Hall on Friday, April 21, with everyone joining together in a worthy cause of helping the Pediatric Speech Therapy Department at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Wendy Harrington, CEO/President Hannibal Regional Foundation and Vice President — Development Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, and Melvin Gordon, O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Club President, are looking forward to an evening that has grown in popularly each year. Since the two groups partnered in 2010, the O.C. Scottish Rite has donated more than $145,000 to support youth in need of speech therapy services and their families.

