CASA-served foster children need heroes

HANNIBAL — The number of children who need foster care continues to grow.
When the stay-at-home order was put into place back in March due to the public health threat brought on by COVID-19, the number of abuse hotline calls plummeted. Now, those numbers are on the increase in Northeast Missouri, statewide and across the nation, exacerbating an already vexing problem.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate Program at Douglass Community Services, which is a United Way of the Mark Twain Area agency benefiting from 2020-21 Be A Hero Campaign, is a lifeline to save children from often life-threatening situations.
“The number of kids being taken into foster care keeps exploding,” said Jared Moore, the Youth Services Director at Douglass Community Services. “In the last 15 years, there has been a 110% increase in the number of kids being removed from their home.”
Though each child in foster care is assigned a case worker from the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division, those caseworkers are overworked and overwhelmed. In the ideal situation, each case worker should have around 15 children on their caseload. Due to the large number of children in foster care and a lack of resources, case workers currently have 20-30 children each on their caseload.
“Case workers do a great job, they just aren’t able to give that really specific attention to learn about what their struggles are, to learn about their life, and to really advocate for what that child wants in the courtroom,” said Moore, who oversees the CASA Program as part of his role at Douglass.
CASA volunteers step in, get to know a child in foster care and fill the gap caused by overworked state employees. The volunteers, who are called CASA advocates, go through a more than 30 hours of training. They learn the ins and outs of the foster system, court system, and are oriented to their role as a CASA Advocate.
Advocates become fixtures in the court process and are sworn in by a judge once thorough background checks and orientations are complete. Advocates are assigned a child’s case. Each advocate spends about an hour a week in their volunteer role with CASA. They visit with the child to whom they are assigned, learn their wants and needs, and offer stability for the child.
Every foster child has a court case that coincides with their placement in foster care. When the case is brought before the judge, information from the CASA advocate is used to help make decisions regarding that child’s future.
“There have been some cases where the CASAs, because they had such in-depth knowledge, kind of went against the recommendations of the other agencies simply because they were able to see the inner workings of the child’s family and medical needs that they had,” Moore said. “What is great about our court system and our judges is that they really listen to what our CASAs have to say.”
Many individuals want to do something for children in foster care but aren’t able to be foster parents. This is a great way for individuals with a heart for kids to help.
“In our three-county area in the 10th Judicial Circuit in 2019 (Ralls, Monroe and Marion), there were 310 children in foster placement,” Moore said. “Of that 310, we were able to serve 60 of them. We are so grateful for that number, but it needs to be more.”
Statistics have shown the success of the CASA program. Children in foster care with a CASA advocate spend less time in the foster system than others without a CASA advocate. For that reason, Moore hopes individuals in the community who have a heart for helping children will step up and become a volunteer through the CASA Program. Individuals who are interested in learning more are encouraged to visit https://nemocasa.org/ or call 573-221-3892.
“Children are in foster care through no fault of their own. They deserve someone to be on their side. That is one of the major reasons the United Way board of directors allocates donor dollars to Douglass Community Services,” said Forrest Gossett, editor of the Salt River Journal, a United Way board member who is chairman of the 2020-21 Be A Hero campaign. “The need gets great every year. We are proud that United Way donors make it possible to provide this support.”
The CASA Program at Douglass Community Services will benefit from the United Way’s Be a Hero Campaign, Gossett said.
Individuals are encouraged to give to the campaign by giving online at http://unitedwaymta.org/donate or mailing payment to P.O. Box 81 Hannibal, Mo.