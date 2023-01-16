Carr named DCS Head Start director

Faith Carr

HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services has named Faith Carr the director of Head Start Services for the non-profit.

Carr has 35 years of experience in Head Start, with 25 of those years being with Douglass Community Services. Previously, she served as the assistant director for information systems.

