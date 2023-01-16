Carr named DCS Head Start director

HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services has named Faith Carr the director of Head Start Services for the non-profit.
Carr has 35 years of experience in Head Start, with 25 of those years being with Douglass Community Services. Previously, she served as the assistant director for information systems.
“The Douglass Community Services Head Start program makes a real difference for children and families. Our comprehensive services support children, families and communities,” Carr said. “I look forward to supporting the children, families, and staff of this program. My goal is to partner with other programs and agencies so that together we can help children and families achieve their goals.”
“Douglass is pleased to announce Faith Carr as our new Head Start Director. Promoting a staff member with so many years of experience and commitment to our Head Start families and organization just made sense. We are excited to have Faith take on this leadership role” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass.
An alumna if the University of Missouri at St. Louis, Carr also participates in Project Community Connect and is a member of the board for the Missouri Head Start Association. She and her husband, Stephen, live in rural Frankford.
Douglass Community Services Head Start program has 130 employees and 20 sites in Northeast Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.