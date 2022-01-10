Carmen Ford joins NECAC

STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Don Patrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), announced the hiring of Carmen Ford, of Louisiana, Mo., as a housing assistance counselor.
Ford will provide assistance to private landlords and guidance to tenants who are part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 Housing Rent-Assistance Program administered by NECAC. She will also recruit new landlords and process new tenant applications along with administrative duties.
Ford is a 1987 graduate of Bowling Green High School and earned her Licensed Practical Nurse qualifications at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Eolia, Mo. She also has an associate’s degree in art from John Wood Community College of Quincy, Ill. Her previous work experience includes 15 years as a nurse in Louisiana schools and as a youth mentor for the Twin Pike Family YMCA.
