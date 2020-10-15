HANNIBAL — The Ralls County Commissioners have allocated $4,000 of CARES Act Funds to the Hannibal Board of Public Works to provide economic support through a utility assistance program to its Ralls County customers.
Effective immediately, any HBPW residential or commercial customer having trouble paying their utility bill due to impacts from COVID-19 is encouraged to apply for assistance. Customers receiving funding must live in — or business be located in — Ralls County, and have utility arrears dating no further back than March 1, 2020. Any residential or commercial customer that is having trouble paying utility bills due to impacts from COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for assistance.
This program is unlike traditional income driven utility assistance programs. It is designed to help citizens and businesses who are unable to receive other types of assistance from agencies with income restrictions.
Funds will be distributed in the same order as applications are approved to customers who show they have been adversely affected financially, due to COVID-19. Eligible customers can receive up to two payments on their account from the program through December 2020, or until all funds have been dispersed.
"We are thankful to the Ralls County Commissioners for the opportunity to offer this assistance to our Ralls County customers," said HBPW General Manager Ken Reasoner. "Economic hardships caused from the pandemic spreads beyond political boundaries, and the HBPW’s goal is to aid both Marion and Ralls County customers to the best of our abilities. We are looking forward to helping our Ralls County customers in the same capacity that we were able to help Marion County customers through the utilization of CARES Act funding.”
HBPW customers in Ralls County who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and need help paying utility bills may contact the HBPW directly at 573-221-8050.