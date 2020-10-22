PALMYRA, Mo. — The application cutoff for CARES Act funds is approaching. During Monday's meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra it was reported that the deadline is Oct. 31.
County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that as of Monday's meeting the remaining balance of CARES Act funds was $786,644. This spring Marion County was allocated $3,347,138 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant funding. Any money not awarded by Dec. 31, 2020, will have to be sent back to the federal government.
On Monday the commissioners approved setting aside $20,000 to pay for an audit of the CARES Act funds.
In other funding allocations that were considered Monday, approval was given a request for $5,678 from St. John's Lutheran School. The money will be used for personal protective equipment and iPads that will be utilized in distance learning.
The Marion County Ambulance District requested $63,525 for PPE and SAR gear. It was allocated 50% of the request — $31,762.
The ambulance district also requested $24,736 for hazard pay. That funding request was approved.
The Hannibal Nutrition Center sought $13,601 for utilities. The request was approved.
A request for $1,035 for PPE from the Bear Creek Sports Park was approved.
An $18,288 request was approved from the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success.
Approval was given a Marion County request for $18,700 for an audio system in the Palmyra courthouse courtroom. The sound system will enhance social distancing.
The YMCA of Hannibal received $69,378 of the $102,589 it requested.
A request for $7,938 from the Northeast Missouri Humane Society was tabled until more information can be provided.
The Marion County Commission approved its request of $4,200 for the purchase of laptop computers to allow the commissioners to attend virtual meetings.
In other business coming before the commission, a bid of $10,950 was accepted from Graupman Construction for resealing the courthouse parking lots.
The commission accepted a bid of $351 for property held by the county trustee at 1518 Rinker St. in Hannibal. It was the higher of two bids received.