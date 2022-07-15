Cardiologist retires after 43 years at Hannibal Clinic

HANNIBAL — Richard Ha, MD, cardiologist, Hannibal Clinic, retired July 15 after 43 years of providing patient care.
“I thoroughly enjoyed practicing in this area,” Dr. Ha said. “Not only have people been my patients, they are my neighbors and friends.”
After living on the east coast for five years in the mid-1970s to complete his medical residency and fellowship, Ha wanted to live and practice medicine in a small town. If it were not for a timely phone call from the late Dr. Edward Plowman, ophthalmologist and chairman of the recruitment committee working to bring doctors to Hannibal at the time, Ha would be retiring in Lynnfield, Mass.
“After I decided to move to Lynnfield, I received a call from Dr. Plowman,” Ha recalled. “He said, ‘I saw you are looking for a small town in which to practice. Hannibal is the right place for you.’”
Plowman sent Ha tickets to travel to Hannibal to see for himself.
“The first visit here, I immediately fell in love with the place,” he said.
Ha was not only the first cardiologist in Hannibal, he was the only cardiologist for 10 years. With national board certifications in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine, he introduced technology including the pacemaker, echocardiogram and hemodynamic monitoring - the study of how blood flows through the cardiovascular system - to heart patients seeking care in Hannibal.
The doctor and his wife of 47 years, Jeong, are proud of the fact that their son and daughter were educated in Hannibal’s public school system, becoming the first Hannibal High School graduates to go to Harvard University. Today they are well-known and respected physicians practicing in Arizona. The doctor and his wife have bought a retirement home in Arizona to be closer to their children.
“We are not selling our house here,” Ha concluded. “We will come here and visit periodically, to enjoy nature and the rural atmosphere. We enjoy it thoroughly.”
(0) comments
