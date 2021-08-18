Cardiologist joins Hannibal Clinic medical staff

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Imtiaz Ismail, MD, interventional cardiologist, has joined Hannibal Clinic.
Ismail is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed fellowships at the University of Louisville in Kentucky and Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago, Ill. Ismail completed residency at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, Ill., after completing his medical degree in India.
Prior to joining Hannibal Clinic, Ismail was Clinical Research Coordinator at the University of Louisville Division of Cardiovascular Disease.
In addition to lowering patients’ risk for developing heart disease, interventional cardiologists use specialized catheter-based techniques to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease, vascular disease, structural heart disease and congenital heart defects.