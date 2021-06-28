HANNIBAL — Although not all the boats were shipshape by the end, all hands were on deck at the Cardboard Boat Races at the Aquatic Center. The fastest boat was captained by two sisters dressed in pink, in a boat decorated like a Viking ship, complete with fire-breathing dragon.
Jenna McDonald, aquatics director at the Hannibal Aquatic Center, said the rainy weather held off until the final heat.
“It’s so fun for everyone, the kids are so creative with their construction and they have a blast. The lifeguards and staff enjoy being the judges for this special event and they were making sure everyone stayed safe,” she said.
It was the fifth annual Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department Cardboard Boat races and each of the boat had two passengers each, ages 6-16.
There were several spectacular sinkings so the staff had a hard time deciding the winners of the Titanic Award.
The winners were:
- The Fastest Boat award went to Madison Straube and Emerson Straube
- The Can’t Believe it’s Cardboard award went to Beck Griffard and Henry Stroot (the Wet Bandits)
- The Best Decorated award went to Irelynn Riley and Gia Cox
- The Titanic Award went to Jude Meininger and Beckett Meininger
The other boaters were: Jackson Chuck and Maddox Haycraft; Harrison Bogue and Bennett Bogue; and Noah Hathaway and Dylan Harmon.