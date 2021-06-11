PALMYRA, Mo. — A carbon monoxide leak recently prompted an evacuation of the Marion County Jail in Palmyra.
During Monday’s meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, Sheriff Jimmy Shinn reported that a carbon monoxide alarm had gone off in the jail the previous week prompting the evacuation of all the prisoners and staff.
According to Shinn, it was determined that a hot water heater flue had rotted which allowed all the carbon monoxide gas to escape into the attic of the jail.
Shinn said the problem has been repaired.
In other business, per the Marion County 2021 budget the commission made a partial transfer of funds in the amount of $450,000 from the Capital Improvements Fund to the General Revenue Fund for Law Enforcement.
Deputy Collector Judy Baker appeared before the commissioners to introduce Brooke Jackson, who will fill Baker’s position when she retires later this month. County Collector Harry Graves also provided the appointment paperwork.
The commissioners unanimously voted to set the speed limit on County Road 266 at 45 mph. The county has budgeted to blacktop that road this summer.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger reported that all fund balances appear to be healthy when compared to the same time period in previous years.
Two bids for financing of five road graders were opened. The commission accepted the bid of Clayton Holdings for the five-year lease/purchase financing at 1.23 percent. The first payment will be due one year after closing.
The single sealed bid for kitchen flooring at the jail was opened. The bid of $12,650 was awarded to Huber Custom Coatings. The bid includes grinding and applying epoxy to the current floor and the installation of new flooring.
Craig Redmon, division director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Energy Loan Program, reported on a program that is available to Marion County for low interest loans in order to upgrade county buildings to be more energy efficient. The commissioners expressed interest in the program and asked Redmon to perform a study that would show where the county could save money through the program.
County Coordinator Teya Stice was directed to have SAM, formerly Midland GIS, to produce a large map of the county that shows parcels for the county commission room. The set up fee will cost the county $325.
Dornberger told the commissioners that the county has received $2,770,809 from the federal government for the American Rescue Plan. Another $3,633,119 should be received in 2022.
The May 24 commission minutes regarding the Lee Atkins rezoning issue were amended. The property is being rezoned from A1 Agricultural to C2 Commercial.
In addition, in the motion made by Commissioner Larry Welch, he stated that the property owner must complete covered units for RVs and boats prior to any additional units being approved for construction on the property.