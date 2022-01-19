EDINA, Mo. — Women in agriculture can learn the latest about carbon credits and carbon sequestration during a free “Inspired by Annie’s Project” online course set for Tuesday, Feb. 8.
During the two-hour interactive course, University of Missouri Extension agricultural economist Ray Massey will define agricultural carbon credits and answer questions about how to measure carbon sequestration, who purchases carbon credits, how to sell carbon credits, how payments are made and contracts used in carbon sequestration programs.
Annie’s Project educates women in agriculture on risk management topics related to production, marketing, finance, legal issues and human resources. The new “Inspired by Annie’s Project” series allows attendees to learn in-depth information on particular subjects.
The “Inspired by Annie’s Project” carbon credits course will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, via Zoom. The course will be limited to the first 20 people who register. Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 4.
Registration is available at muext.us/AnniesCarbonCredits. More information is available by contacting Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.